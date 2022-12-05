American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,424.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,078 shares of company stock worth $5,611,474 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.