American International Group Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $190.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

