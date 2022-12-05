American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,680 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pool by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $330.43 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $571.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

