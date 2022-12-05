American International Group Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,066,000 after buying an additional 498,832 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 158,182 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.9% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,653,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after acquiring an additional 307,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after acquiring an additional 180,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.