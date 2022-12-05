American International Group Inc. Acquires 12,109 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.