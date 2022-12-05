Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,166 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in WEX by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in WEX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in WEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

Shares of WEX opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

