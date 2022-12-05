American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,905 shares of company stock valued at $579,670 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.