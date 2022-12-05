Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $150.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $135.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,288. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

