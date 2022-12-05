Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

