American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. KBC Group NV increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

OFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

OFC opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

