Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Director Purchases $10,100.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 1,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CION stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.56. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

