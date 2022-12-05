Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,250.00 in Stock

Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Alexander Levely purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,000.

Stephen Alexander Levely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Stephen Alexander Levely purchased 100,000 shares of Ackroo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

Shares of AKR stock opened at C$0.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.94. Ackroo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.15.

Ackroo ( CVE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.53 million during the quarter.

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

