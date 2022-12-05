Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) VP Sells $11,615.10 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) VP Michael Hoge sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $11,615.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 286,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accuray alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Hoge sold 8,324 shares of Accuray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $17,480.40.

Accuray Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 1,032.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,006 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 34.7% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 258.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.