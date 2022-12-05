Beam Communications Holdings Limited (ASX:BCC) Insider Acquires A$22,733.55 in Stock

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (ASX:BCC – Get Rating) insider Michael Capocchi bought 92,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,733.55 ($15,155.70).

Michael Capocchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Capocchi bought 199,431 shares of Beam Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,857.75 ($33,238.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

About Beam Communications

Beam Communications Holdings Limited develops and markets a range of satellite communication products. It also offers terminals, push-to-talk products, modems, antennas, docks and cradles, cables, and antennas; and airtime services. The company sells its products through SatPhone Shop, an online retail store.

