Insider Selling: Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CFO Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,652,362 shares in the company, valued at $991,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elaine Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Elaine Sanders sold 1,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $680.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $19,720.00.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 13.3% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMQ. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

