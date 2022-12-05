Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Sells $20,628.30 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 9,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $20,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 721,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.74. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accuray Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

