Insider Buying: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Acquires $18,480.00 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) CFO Walter Rusnak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $18,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $517,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PBHC stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

