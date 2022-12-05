Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells $22,949.47 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $22,949.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,478 shares in the company, valued at $615,086.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Everspin Technologies Stock Performance
MRAM stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $127.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
Featured Stories
