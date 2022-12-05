Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells $22,949.47 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $22,949.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,478 shares in the company, valued at $615,086.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

MRAM stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $127.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,958,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 50,006 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

