Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells $14,348.16 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) insider Ajay Nigam sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $14,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Ajay Nigam sold 29 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $807.65.

EVBG stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $122.78.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $54,755,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 429.1% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,634 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 590,504 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $23,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

