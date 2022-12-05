Insider Buying: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Buys $22,500.00 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) Director Jeff L. Vacirca purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.47 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $319,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPPI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

