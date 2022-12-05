Insider Buying: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Buys $22,500.00 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) Director Jeff L. Vacirca purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.47 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $319,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPPI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

