Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,658.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 529,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,419.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

RKT opened at $8.41 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.