Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $24,965.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $24,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

