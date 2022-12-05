Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CMO Sells $19,851.75 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 865 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $19,851.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,135.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Bellinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $2,120,400.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

VERV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

