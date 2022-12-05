Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Nutanix stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,784.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

