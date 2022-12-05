Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CTO Sells $33,846.84 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) CTO T Joe Head sold 11,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $33,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,052,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
T Joe Head also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, T Joe Head sold 3,500 shares of Intrusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $11,725.00.
Intrusion Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of INTZ opened at $2.99 on Monday. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
