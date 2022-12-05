Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CTO Sells $33,846.84 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) CTO T Joe Head sold 11,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $33,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,052,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 28th, T Joe Head sold 3,500 shares of Intrusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $11,725.00.

Shares of INTZ opened at $2.99 on Monday. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 574,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 1.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 709,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

