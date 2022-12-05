Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Sells $48,939.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $188.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Axon Enterprise

Several analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.