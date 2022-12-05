Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $30,375.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $102.93 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

