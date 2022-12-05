Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $30,375.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $102.93 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

