Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CTO Sells $25,760.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $89,050.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $12.95 on Monday. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 3,019.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 152,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ENVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

