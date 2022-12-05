Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Director Sells $53,760.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Todd Andrew Goergen sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,616 shares in the company, valued at $639,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Andrew Goergen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 4,032 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $8,467.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 15,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $30,900.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 8,365 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $17,733.80.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About Crexendo

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.