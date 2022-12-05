McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Insider Kathryn Parsons Buys 4,105 Shares

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Rating) insider Kathryn Parsons purchased 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.83 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,772.15 ($37,848.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous Final dividend of $0.31. McMillan Shakespeare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.64%.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.

