Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Sells $195,078.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

