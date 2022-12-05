Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Sells $195,078.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SNDX stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $26.51.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
