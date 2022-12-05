Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Update

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BFAC opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Battery Future Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,363,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 69,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,700,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.