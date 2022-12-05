Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Declines By 7.8%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 12.9 %

CBRL opened at $98.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.38%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.