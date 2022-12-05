Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in November

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EERGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.42) to GBX 1,750 ($20.94) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,500 ($17.94) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of EERGF opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.