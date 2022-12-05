Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Declines By 7.5%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,536,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after buying an additional 26,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $151.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.62. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

