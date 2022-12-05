Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,701,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $73,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 233,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 177,581 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $20.43 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HR shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

