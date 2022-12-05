Northern Trust Corp Acquires 302,856 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,856 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.37% of Matador Resources worth $75,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.