Northern Trust Corp Buys 15,112 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.50% of Qualys worth $72,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at $23,334,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $121.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

