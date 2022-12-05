Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,862 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Iridium Communications worth $71,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $351,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 47.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $812,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,545,016.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,318.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.