Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,957 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of GoDaddy worth $73,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,920,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,691,000 after purchasing an additional 126,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE GDDY opened at $78.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.