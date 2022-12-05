Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,421,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,783 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Independence Realty Trust worth $70,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.94 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

