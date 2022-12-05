Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $70,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

