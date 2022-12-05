The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $189.54 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.70 and a 12 month high of $191.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

