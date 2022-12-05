Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,813,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,347 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Pinterest worth $69,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $24.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,468,328 shares of company stock worth $35,932,441. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

