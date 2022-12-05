Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ALHC opened at $12.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
