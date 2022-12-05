Head to Head Analysis: International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) & World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Media Acquisition and World Wrestling Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $1.10 billion 5.47 $177.41 million $2.60 30.96

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than International Media Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 1 4 5 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Media Acquisition and World Wrestling Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus target price of $79.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.61%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of International Media Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Media Acquisition and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77% World Wrestling Entertainment 17.29% 54.64% 18.22%

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats International Media Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparel, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

