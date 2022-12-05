Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) versus Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Critical Review

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $4.52 million 1.93 -$4.72 million N/A N/A Novonix $6.11 million 125.06 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Expion360 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novonix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Novonix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Expion360 and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Novonix beats Expion360 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.