Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $308,460.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $308,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 431,600 shares in the company, valued at $66,565,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

CorVel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $152.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

