Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Sells $521,080.94 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $521,080.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,968.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Seth Loring Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Seth Loring Harrison sold 66,426 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $2,758,671.78.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Seth Loring Harrison sold 4,515 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $202,813.80.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKRO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

