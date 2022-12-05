Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $59,174.16 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.